USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eyes further losses near 1.2700, US/Canada employment data in focus

- USD/CAD drops for the second consecutive day while staying on course to snap two-week downtrend.
- Seven-week-old support, 100-DMA lures bears ahead of December jobs report.
- 21-DMA guards immediate upside, monthly horizontal line adds to the resistances.
USD/CAD remains on the back foot for the second day in a row as sellers attack 1.2700, down 0.13% intraday heading into Friday’s European session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair extends the previous day’s U-turn from 21-DMA amid bearish MACD signals as traders await key employment data from Canada and the US for December.
Read: USD/CAD bears remain on top desite hawkish Fed, oil prices and BoC support CAD
That said, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-December upside, near 1.2700 threshold, restricts immediate declines of the USD/CAD prices ahead of an ascending support line from November 19, near 1.2645 at the latest.
It should be noted, however, that the pair’s downside break of 1.2645 will need to conquer the 1.2630-25 support confluence, including the 100-DMA and 50% Fibo., to keep the bears on the driver’s seat.
Alternatively, strong resistance of the monthly horizontal line, around 1.2845, adds to the upside filters even if the USD/CAD prices manage to cross the immediate hurdle of the 21-DMA near 1.2795.
If at all the quote stays above 1.2845, odds of the pair’s rally towards 1.2900 and December’s peak of 1.2964 can’t be ruled out.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further declines expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.271
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2799
|Daily SMA50
|1.2683
|Daily SMA100
|1.263
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2814
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2707
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2748
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2685
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2792
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2856
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2899
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
