USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eyes further downside towards 1.2730 support confluence

  • USD/CAD holds lower ground after reversing from three-week-old horizontal resistance.
  • Downbeat MACD signals, RSI conditions also favor sellers.
  • 200-SMA, fortnight-old ascending trend line restricts short-term declines.

USD/CAD licks its wounds around 1.2770 during early Wednesday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily fall in a week.

The Loonie pair rose to the highest levels since the last Wednesday before reversing from a fortnight-long horizontal hurdle.

The pullback also gains support from descending RSI line, not oversold, as well as an impending bear cross, of the MACD line over the signal line.

With this, USD/CAD bears are on the way to testing the 1.2730 support confluence, including the 200-SMA and an ascending trend line from March 03.

However, any further downside will be challenged by a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since February 23, between 1.2680 and 1.2685.

Alternatively, recovery moves not only need to cross the aforementioned resistance-zone surrounding 1.2872-77 but also need to refresh the monthly low, currently around 1.2900, to convince USD/CAD bulls.

Following that, the year 2021 top near 1.2965 and the 1.3000 threshold will be in focus.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 1.2768
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.44%
Today daily open 1.2824
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2748
Daily SMA50 1.269
Daily SMA100 1.2675
Daily SMA200 1.2596
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2827
Previous Daily Low 1.2729
Previous Weekly High 1.2901
Previous Weekly Low 1.2686
Previous Monthly High 1.2878
Previous Monthly Low 1.2636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.276
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2695
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2662
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2858
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2891
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2955

 

 

AUD/USD bears need to commit around 0.72 the figure

AUD/USD bears need to commit around 0.72 the figure

AUD/USD is trading around flat on the day in early Asia after a quiet afternoon trade in North American markets with the price sticking to a narrow 10 pip range between 0.7188 and 0.7201. The Aussie is now caught between falling commodity prices and rising stocks.

AUD/USD News

Gold at make or break near $1,915, Fed policy eyed

Gold at make or break near $1,915, Fed policy eyed

Gold (XAU/USD) has extended its weakness on Tuesday significantly as the market participants have started pricing in a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) post its two-day monetary policy meeting.

Gold News

EUR/USD slides under 1.1000 as the FOMC meeting looms

EUR/USD slides under 1.1000 as the FOMC meeting looms

The shared currency extended its weekly advance for two consecutive days but retraced from around 1.1000 as the Federal Reserve is set to embark on the beginning of its hiking cycle for the first time since 2018.  A mixed market mood increased the appetite for the safe-haven US dollar.

EUR/USD News

Crypto bulls continue to hold, but for how long?

Crypto bulls continue to hold, but for how long?

Bitcoin price continues to consolidate. Ethereum price confirms, again, a major Ichimoku short entry condition. XRP price consolidation gives longs and shorts opportunities for profit.

Read more

Have stocks reached the bottom?

Have stocks reached the bottom?

The S&P 500 index extended its Friday’s decline yesterday, but it remained within a week-long volatile consolidation. Is this a medium-term bottoming pattern?

Read more

