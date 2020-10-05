USD/CAD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 200-hour EMA below 1.3300

- USD/CAD fails to keep Friday’s recovery moves, refreshes intraday low around 1.3285.
- U-turn from the key EMA, amid normal RSI conditions, favor sellers.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, Thursday’s low offer nearby supports.
- September 28-29 bottoms can offer additional resistances beyond the key EMA.
USD/CAD declines to 1.3285, down 0.17% intraday, as Tokyo opens for trading on Monday. In doing so, the loonie pair keeps late Friday’s U-turn from the key 200-bar EMA. With the RSI conditions also not oversold, sellers are likely to hold the reins for a bit longer.
As a result, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 18-30 upside, near 1.3280, offers immediate support to the quote before Thursday’s low close to 1.3265.
In a case where the USD/CAD prices remain weak past-1.3265, September 17 top and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 1.3250/45 will challenge the bears.
On the flip side, a clear break above the 200-hour EMA level of 1.3322 will confront late September lows surrounding 1.3255/50.
However, sustained trading beyond 1.3255 will help USD/CAD bulls to challenge the previous month’s top near 1.3420.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3286
|Today Daily Change
|-22 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.3308
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3259
|Daily SMA50
|1.3244
|Daily SMA100
|1.3428
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3276
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3421
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3267
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.331
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.339
