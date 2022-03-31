USD/CAD Price Analysis: Establishes beneath ascending triangle pattern, downside near 1.2400

- Loonie bulls seek a death cross to attain a dominant position.
- The RSI (14) in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00 adds to the downside filters.
- Auctioning below the ascending triangle formation is making the loonie bulls hopeful.
The USD/CAD pair is balanced in a range of 1.2430-1.2593 from the last three trading sessions after remaining imbalance due to an intensified sell-off from March 15 high at 1.2871.
On the daily scale, the USD/CAD has settled below the ascending triangle formation whose upper end is capped around 1.2960 while the ascending trendline is placed from 18 May 2021 low at 1.2013. A breaking below an ascending triangle formation is followed by volume and volatility expansion in the asset. The death cross from the 50 and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) is in a queue and is likely to place around 1.2650.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has settled in a 20.00-40.00 range, which signals an impulsive way and a dominant position for the loonie bulls going forward.
Should the asset drops below Thursday’s low at 1.2464, the major will be dragged towards the round level support at 1.2400, followed by the 29 October 2021 low at 1.2328.
On the flip side, greenback bulls can become worthy if the asset surpasses last week’s high at 1.2624, which will send the asset towards March 11 low at 1.2694. Breach of the latter will send the pair towards round level resistance at 1.2800.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2506
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2482
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2658
|Daily SMA50
|1.2683
|Daily SMA100
|1.2695
|Daily SMA200
|1.2617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2508
|Previous Daily Low
|1.243
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2466
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
