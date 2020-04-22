USD/CAD Price Analysis: Erases losses, daily candles show bulls in control

USD/CAD has recovered from the session low of 1.4169 to levels above 1.52.

The daily chart shows scope for a stronger rally toward 1.43.

USD/CAD is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.4205, having hit a low of 1.4169 an hour ago.

The bid tone around the Canadian dollar (CAD) has weakened, possibly due to West Texas Intermediate's pullback from the high of $14.19 to $11.70. The black gold, however, is still trading 1.12% higher on the day.

The USD/CAD looks set to gain further ground, as the daily chart is reporting a higher low, higher high setup. More importantly, Tuesday's 0.43% rise validated or reinforced the bullish view put forward by the big green marubozu candle created on Monday. Further, the 5- and 10-day averages are now trending north, indicating a strengthening of upward momentum.

The spot could rise to the psychological hurdle of 1.43 in the short-term. A violation there would expose the March high of 1.4667.

The bullish view would be invalidated below Monday's low of 1.4014.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels