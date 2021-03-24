USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases from two-week tops, bullish potential intact

- USD/CAD refreshed two-week tops, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark.
- A goodish rebound in oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside for the pair.
- The set-up supports prospects for a move towards 50-day SMA, around the 1.2655 region.
The USD buying interest picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the USD/CAD pair beyond the 1.2600 mark, or near two-week tops in the last hour, though lacked follow-through.
The mentioned level coincided with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2737-1.2365 slide in March. A sustained move beyond might have already set the stage for an extension of the recent strong rebound from over three-year lows touched last week.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have fully recovered from the bearish territory. That said, RSI (14) on hourly charts has moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory.
Moreover, the USD/CAD pair's inability to capitalize on its strength above the 1.2600 mark warrants caution for bullish traders. A goodish bounce in crude oil prices seemed to underpin the commodity-linked loonie and capping the upside.
Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair still seems poised to gain some follow-through traction and aim to test the 50-day SMA hurdle, currently near the 1.2655 region. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for additional near-term gains.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity near the 50% Fibo. level, around mid-1.2500s. This coincides with the 50-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Sustained weakness below might trigger some technical selling and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to slide back towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark, representing the 38.2% Fibo. level.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2591
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2573
|Daily SMA50
|1.2659
|Daily SMA100
|1.2774
|Daily SMA200
|1.3049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2595
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2515
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2548
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2365
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.