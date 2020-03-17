USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases from multi-year tops, still comfortable above 1.4100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD rallies past the 1.4100 mark and climbs to its highest level since January 2016.
  • Any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit losses.

The USD/CAD pair quickly retreated around 40-50 pips after hitting over four-year tops, albeit has still managed to hold its neck comfortably above the 1.4100 round-figure mark.

A sustained break through a near two-week-old ascending trend-channel resistance was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and some strong follow-through positive momentum on Tuesday.

Against the backdrop of a strong pickup in the US dollar demand, an intraday turnaround in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and remained supportive.

However, oscillators on short-term charts are already flashing slightly overbought conditions, which might turn out to be the only factor capping further gains, rather prompt some profit-taking.

Given the pair's strong upsurge of over 400 pips from the overnight swing lows, the set-up warrants some consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg of an appreciating move.

Hence, any dips back closer to the mentioned trend-channel breakpoint, around the 1.4080 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit deeper losses, at least for now.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4131
Today Daily Change 0.0115
Today Daily Change % 0.82
Today daily open 1.4016
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3478
Daily SMA50 1.3292
Daily SMA100 1.3236
Daily SMA200 1.3223
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4018
Previous Daily Low 1.3732
Previous Weekly High 1.3996
Previous Weekly Low 1.3422
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3909
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3841
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3826
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3635
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3539
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4209
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4399

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

