USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases from multi-year tops, still comfortable above 1.4100 mark

- USD/CAD rallies past the 1.4100 mark and climbs to its highest level since January 2016.
- Any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit losses.
The USD/CAD pair quickly retreated around 40-50 pips after hitting over four-year tops, albeit has still managed to hold its neck comfortably above the 1.4100 round-figure mark.
A sustained break through a near two-week-old ascending trend-channel resistance was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and some strong follow-through positive momentum on Tuesday.
Against the backdrop of a strong pickup in the US dollar demand, an intraday turnaround in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and remained supportive.
However, oscillators on short-term charts are already flashing slightly overbought conditions, which might turn out to be the only factor capping further gains, rather prompt some profit-taking.
Given the pair's strong upsurge of over 400 pips from the overnight swing lows, the set-up warrants some consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg of an appreciating move.
Hence, any dips back closer to the mentioned trend-channel breakpoint, around the 1.4080 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit deeper losses, at least for now.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4131
|Today Daily Change
|0.0115
|Today Daily Change %
|0.82
|Today daily open
|1.4016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3478
|Daily SMA50
|1.3292
|Daily SMA100
|1.3236
|Daily SMA200
|1.3223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4018
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3732
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3909
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3826
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4399
