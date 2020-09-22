USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases from monthly ascending channel’s resistance

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD licks its wounds after stepping back from six-week top the previous day.
  • Overbought RSI conditions, pullback from channel resistance suggest further consolidation.
  • The mid-August high can offer immediate support, bulls may target August 07 peak on defying the channel pattern.

USD/CAD seesaws around 1.3300 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The loonie pair surged to the highest since August 12, before bouncing off to 1.3305, on Tuesday.

The pair’s pullback can be attributed to an upward sloping channel established since August 27. Also helping USD/CAD retracement from the upper line of the bullish pattern could be overbought RSI conditions.

As a result, short-term sellers targeting the August 14 top near 1.3270 may keep the reins. However, the quote’s further declines can be probed by September 08 high near 1.3255.

Also acting as the tough downside supports are the 200-bar SMA level of 1.3182 and the lower line of the aforementioned channel near 1.3170.

Meanwhile, the recent high near 1.3345, followed by the channel resistance near 1.3355, can probe USD/CAD bulls during a fresh upside.

It should, however, be noted that the August 07 high surrounding 1.3400 and July 30 peak close to 1.3460 can lure the bulls beyond 1.3355.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3304
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.3307
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3148
Daily SMA50 1.3272
Daily SMA100 1.3491
Daily SMA200 1.3521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.332
Previous Daily Low 1.3171
Previous Weekly High 1.3247
Previous Weekly Low 1.3128
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3264
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3228
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3212
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3117
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3063
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3361
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3416
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3511

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

