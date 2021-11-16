USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases around 1.2500, redirected from 50% Fibo. level

NEWS | | By Sounava Ray Sarkar
  • USD/CAD bulls vigilant, 200-day SMA stays ahead to stop two-day downtrend. 
  • The daily 38.2% Fibo remain a downward test for the pair's short-term.
  • The loonie remains cautious ahead of US data, Fed rate hike concerns remain mixed.

USD/CAD bulls stand guard eases around 1.2516, up 0.04% in the day. The bear raid lasted two days and the price action is seeing 1.2490 - 1.2523 swings.

The market remains mixed with US Retail Sales data, and several Fed speeches lined up for the day. The indecision could be corrected if the Bank of Canada (BoC) Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri speech provides enough traction.

As per Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo.) drawn from September 21, the loonie remains above 38.2% Fibo. The spot is sitting uncomfortably between the prior and 50.0% Fibo., if the pair is able to break above 1.2600, its weekly high; it will easily traverse the goodish 61.8% barrier.

The USD/CAD pair's pullback from 50% Fibo. as seen in this chart, around 1.2570, directs the quote towards the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level, the first line of defence.

As per the daily chart, the loonie pair can test 1.2500 level, the confluence between 50 and 100-day SMA. The next upside resistance is a weekly high of 1.2605 and the last barrier would be 1.2739, the pair's monthly high.

The price can reverse and continue its previous downtrend and find support at 200-day SMA, 1.2471 and then 1.2423 (21-day SMA). Further ahead, one month low of 1.2288 can hold the descend.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows healthy but cautious movement upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) level is holding above the 50-line horizon, suggesting no downside momentum, but bulls stay vigilant.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD additional levels

 

Overview
Today last price 1.2517
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.2516
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.242
Daily SMA50 1.2538
Daily SMA100 1.2545
Daily SMA200 1.2473
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2556
Previous Daily Low 1.2502
Previous Weekly High 1.2605
Previous Weekly Low 1.2387
Previous Monthly High 1.2739
Previous Monthly Low 1.2288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2523
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2536
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2493
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.247
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2438
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2548
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2579
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2602

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.14 ahead of key EU/US data Premium

EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.14 ahead of key EU/US data

EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1400, as the US dollar pulls back from yearly highs amid the risk-on mood. US stimulus and XI-Biden talks underpin the risk tone. Yields soften as ECB, Fed officials push back rate hike. Eurozone GDP, US Retail Sales data awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades in the green above 1.3430 after UK jobs report Premium

GBP/USD trades in the green above 1.3430 after UK jobs report

GBP/USD is clinging to modest daily gains above 1.3430 in the early European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.3% in September, coming in better than the market expectation of 4.4%. Investors eye Brexit headlines, high-tier US data.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls take a breather below $1,870 ahead of US Retail Sales Premium

Gold bulls take a breather below $1,870 ahead of US Retail Sales

Gold managed to find some support ahead of the $1,855 region and edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive. Traders will take cues from the release of the US Retail Sales.

Gold News

Litecoin adoption bolsters with Visa as LTC dip triggers a 20% rally

Litecoin adoption bolsters with Visa as LTC dip triggers a 20% rally

Litecoin price has seen a sharp decline over the past day and might continue to drop more before it sees an uptick in buying pressure. Investors can expect LTC to bounce off a crucial demand zone to restart an upswing.

Read more

US Retail Sales Preview: Win-win for the dollar? Three scenarios, only one dollar-negative Premium

US Retail Sales Preview: Win-win for the dollar? Three scenarios, only one dollar-negative

Never underestimate the US consumer – this adage is mostly correct, but sometimes shoppers go on strike due to high prices. That is the fear for October's Retail Sales report. As some 70% of America's economy is around consumption, the upcoming publication is critical for the dollar. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures