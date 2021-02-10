USD/CAD Price Analysis: Drops for fourth day on the way to 1.2630-25 support area

- USD/CAD drops for the fourth day to refresh two-week low.
- Normal RSI, sustained trading below 50-day SMA and a short-term falling trend line favor bears.
USD/CAD stands on the slippery grounds as sellers attack 1.2700, currently down 0.06% intraday near 1.2695, during early Wednesday. The loonie pair remains on the back foot for the fourth day in a raw while extending its downside break of 50-day SMA.
Given the absence of oversold RSI conditions, coupled with the quote’s weakness below the key SMA, not to forget a falling trend line from December 21, USD/CAD bears are likely to keep the reins.
In doing so, multiple supports marked during the last five weeks, around 1.2630-25, seem to challenge the sellers targeting the sub-1.2600 area. However, January’s low of 1.2589 and a descending trend line from December 15, at 1.2532 now, should limit the pair’s downside afterward.
Meanwhile, a 50-day SMA level of 1.2762 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the nearby resistance line close to 1.2860.
Following an upside break of 1.2860, January high and the late December top, respectively around 1.2880 and 1.2960, can test the USD/CAD buyers.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2697
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2766
|Daily SMA100
|1.2966
|Daily SMA200
|1.3225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
