USD/CAD Price Analysis: Drops below 1.4100 following Monday’s Doji

- USD/CAD drops back towards 21-day SMA after Monday’s bearish candlestick formation.
- 50-day SMA and the key Fibonacci retracements can question further downside.
- A five-week-old falling trend line restricts the recovery moves.
USD/CAD declines to 1.4065, down 0.17% on a day, during the early Tuesday's trading. In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the previous day’s trend-reversal suggesting candlestick formation.
That said, the quote currently drops towards a 21-day SMA level of 1.4035 while 1.4000 and 1.3965, comprising 50-day SMA, could challenge further downside.
It should also be noted that 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of February-March upside, respectively around 1.3930 and 1.3760, act as additional downside filters.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 1.4155 will defy Monday’s candlestick formation and can aim for the five-week-old resistance line, at 1.4215 now.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
