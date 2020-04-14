USD/CAD Price Analysis: Drops below 1.3900, focus on 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

- USD/CAD remains weak near the four-week low.
- Oversold RSI conditions can trigger a pullback from the key Fibonacci retracement support.
- 200-bar SMA, 18-day-old falling trend line guard immediate upside.
Having slipped below 200-bar SMA, USD/CAD traders near the one-month low while taking rounds to 1.3870 during the pre-European session on Tuesday.
While a sustained break below the key SMA favors the pair’s further declines, oversold RSI conditions point to a pullback from nearby strong support.
As a result, buyers may look for a bounce from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month upside to question the 200-bar SMA level of 1.3960.
However, a downward sloping trend line from March 19, currently at 1.3980, followed by a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3990 and 1.4000 mark, can restrict the quote’s upside beyond 1.3960.
Alternatively, additional downside past-61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3830 could revisit mid-March lows near 1.3730 and 1.3700.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3868
|Today Daily Change
|-36 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.3904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4173
|Daily SMA50
|1.3716
|Daily SMA100
|1.3428
|Daily SMA200
|1.332
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4002
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3856
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4262
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3931
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3912
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4066
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.413
