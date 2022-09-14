  • USD/CAD struggles for clear directions after rising the most in 13 months.
  • Double tops around 1.3200 challenge buyers, 50-DMA restricts downside.
  • Sluggish MACD signals further grinding, rising trend line from early June favors bulls.

USD/CAD treads water around 1.3160, after rising the most since August 2021 the previous day, as traders seek fresh clues during early European morning on Wednesday.

In doing so, the Loonie pair fades bounce off the 50-DMA, marked the previous day, amid sluggish MACD signals. Also challenging the USD/CAD bulls is the double top around 1.3200.

That said, the quote’s pullback hinges on a clear downside break of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of June-July advances, around 1.3055.

Following that, a convergence of the 50-DMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level can challenge the USD/CAD bears near 1.2960-55.

It’s worth noting, however, that the pair’s downside past 1.2955 could direct bears towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the 3.5-month-old upward sloping support line, close to 1.2870 and 1.2830 in that order.

On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the 1.3200 level becomes necessary for the USD/CAD bulls to challenge the yearly high marked in July at around 1.3225.

In a case where the USD/CAD pair remains firmer past 1.3225, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the October 2020 high near 1.3390 can’t be ruled out.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3163
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.316
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3051
Daily SMA50 1.2959
Daily SMA100 1.2898
Daily SMA200 1.2788
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3175
Previous Daily Low 1.2954
Previous Weekly High 1.3209
Previous Weekly Low 1.2982
Previous Monthly High 1.3141
Previous Monthly Low 1.2728
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3038
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2796
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3239
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3318
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3461

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

