USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar get slammed as Fed cuts rates in emergency move.

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is trading off the 2020 highs while trading above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart. The Fed cuts rate by 50bps in an emergency move.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is retracing down while challenging the 1.3368 support level as USD is selling off across the board. The pullback down can extend towards the 1.3310 and 1.3270 level according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance can be expected near 1.3410, 1.3465 and 1.3550 levels.
 
Resistance: 1.3410, 1.3465, 1.3550
Support: 1.3368, 1.3310, 1.3270
 
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3361
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3289
Daily SMA50 1.3171
Daily SMA100 1.3182
Daily SMA200 1.3211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.344
Previous Daily Low 1.3315
Previous Weekly High 1.3465
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3363
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3392
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3287
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3239
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3163
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3488
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3536

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

