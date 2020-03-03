USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar get slammed as Fed cuts rates in emergency move.

- The Fed cuts rate by 50bps in an emergency move.
- USD/CAD is pulling back down, challenging the 1.3368 support.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3361
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3289
|Daily SMA50
|1.3171
|Daily SMA100
|1.3182
|Daily SMA200
|1.3211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.344
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3315
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3465
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3363
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3287
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3163
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3488
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3536
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
