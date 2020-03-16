USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar clings to 49-month’s highs vs. Canadian dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is trading near levels last seen in February 2016. 
  • USD/CAD is challenging the 1.1400 figure.
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is surging to the upside trading into levels not seen since February 2016 as the quote is challenging the 1.1400 figure. The oil crash is driving the Canadian dollar down and USD/CAD up.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 

USD/CAD is having the strongest spike in five years as bulls are challenging the 1.3972/1.4000 resistance zone. A break above the above-mentioned level can see USD/CAD run extend to the 1.4100 level and above according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support can be expected near 1.3914 and 1.3871 levels.
 
 
Resistance: 1.3972, 1.4000, 1.4100
Support: 1.3914, 1.3871, 1.3800 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3998
Today Daily Change 0.0194
Today Daily Change % 1.41
Today daily open 1.3804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3438
Daily SMA50 1.3271
Daily SMA100 1.3227
Daily SMA200 1.3219
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3996
Previous Daily Low 1.3782
Previous Weekly High 1.3996
Previous Weekly Low 1.3422
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3914
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3726
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3647
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3939
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4074
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand

EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand

EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.11 after stocks are falling and stocks are in demand. The move comes despite the Fed's rate cut to 0% and massive QE. Investors are flocking to the greenback amid the coronavirus crisis. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 in choppy trading

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 in choppy trading

GBP/USD is trading around 1.23 as the safety of the dollar is sought amid a massive sell-off on Wall Street related to the coronavirus crisis. Volatility is high.

GBP/USD News

Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus

Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus

Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more

Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500

Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500

Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows. 

Gold News

WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight

WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight

Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures