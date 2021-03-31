USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dives to one-week lows, around mid-1.2500s

- USD/CAD added to its intraday losses and dropped to one-week lows in the last hour.
- A convincing break below the 1.2600 confluence support aggravated the bearish pressure.
- Oversold RSI on the 1-hour chart warrants some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some heavy selling during the early North American session and dived to one-week lows, around the 1.2560 region in the last hour.
A sustained break below the 1.2600 confluence support was seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders. The mentioned handle comprised of 100-hour SMA and the lower boundary of over one-week-old ascending channel and should now act as a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move.
The USD/CAD pair has now reversed the previous day's positive move to the highest level in nearly three-week tops, with bulls failing to defend 200-hour SMA. Sustained weakness below might have already set the stage for a further depreciating move amid a softer tone surrounding the US dollar.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hour/daily charts are yet to confirm a bearish breakdown. Moreover, RSI (14) on the 1-hour chart is already flashing slightly oversold conditions. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any further decline.
Hence, any subsequent fall is more likely to find decent support and remain limited near the 1.2550 horizontal support. That said, some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the USD/CAD pair further towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
In the meantime, any attempted recovery move now seems to confront immediate resistance near the 1.2580-85 region. This is closely followed by the 1.2600 support breakpoint, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering move and push the USD/CAD pair back towards the 1.2625-30 supply zone.
USD/CAD 1-hour chart
Techincal levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2574
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.2634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2566
|Daily SMA50
|1.2648
|Daily SMA100
|1.2751
|Daily SMA200
|1.3025
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2647
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2622
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.17 after data, ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, but off the highs, as markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. US ADP NFP also fell short with 517K.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.