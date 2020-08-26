USD/CAD Price Analysis: Depressed near triple bottoms above 1.3100

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD fails to keep the bounces off 1.3132, the lowest since January 24.
  • Multiple pullbacks between 1.3135 and 1.3132 challenge bears.
  • Bulls should look for entries beyond 100-bar SMA.

USD/CAD drops to 1.3141 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. The loonie pair refreshed the multi-week low the previous day before recovering from 1.3132. Though, the following weakness again highlights the 1.3135-30 area as the key support comprising triple bottoms.

While a clear break of 1.3130 signals the pair’s drop to 1.3015, considering the difference between the extreme low and high marked within the pattern, January 09 high near 1.3100 may offer intermediate halt during the fall.

Additionally, the pair’s extended south-run past-1.3015 will have to defy the 1.3000 psychological magnet before aiming the year 2019 bottom surrounding 1.2950.

On the flipside, 1.3160 and 1.3200 can entertain the short-term buyers, if any, ahead of challenging the sentiment by 100-bar SMA level near 1.3245.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s ability to cross 1.3245 will propel it towards August 07 high of 1.3398.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3142
Today Daily Change -31 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 1.3173
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3279
Daily SMA50 1.344
Daily SMA100 1.366
Daily SMA200 1.353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.324
Previous Daily Low 1.3168
Previous Weekly High 1.3265
Previous Weekly Low 1.3133
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3195
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3212
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3075
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3219
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3291

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.



AUD/USD eyes Jackson Hole Symposium to seesaw beyond 0.7200



AUD/USD bulls catch a breather following a two-day winning streak. The aussie pair became the biggest G10 gainers the previous day but have been sluggish since the day began for Asian traders. US GDP and Fed Chair's Powell's speech will be crucial to watch.

XAU/USD bulls retake controls by crossing $1,950



Gold regains $1,950, currently around $1,954, at the start of Thursday's Asian session. The yellow metal differed from the previous three-day losses while closing at the highest since August 19.

USD/JPY losing bullish commitments to fresh 105.80 low



USD/JPY bears taking control as markets focus on the Jackson Hole risk ahead. The price of the pair is taking on a fresh low as geopolitical risks simmer away, supporting the yen. The US dollar was losing ground in the New York session.

WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50



WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast. 

Dollar dips ahead of Jackson hole: What to expect from Powell



For forex traders, Thursday's Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell is the most important event risk this week. Despite a continued rise in US yields, investors sold US dollars ahead of this big event.

