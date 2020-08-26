USD/CAD Price Analysis: Depressed near triple bottoms above 1.3100

- USD/CAD fails to keep the bounces off 1.3132, the lowest since January 24.
- Multiple pullbacks between 1.3135 and 1.3132 challenge bears.
- Bulls should look for entries beyond 100-bar SMA.
USD/CAD drops to 1.3141 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. The loonie pair refreshed the multi-week low the previous day before recovering from 1.3132. Though, the following weakness again highlights the 1.3135-30 area as the key support comprising triple bottoms.
While a clear break of 1.3130 signals the pair’s drop to 1.3015, considering the difference between the extreme low and high marked within the pattern, January 09 high near 1.3100 may offer intermediate halt during the fall.
Additionally, the pair’s extended south-run past-1.3015 will have to defy the 1.3000 psychological magnet before aiming the year 2019 bottom surrounding 1.2950.
On the flipside, 1.3160 and 1.3200 can entertain the short-term buyers, if any, ahead of challenging the sentiment by 100-bar SMA level near 1.3245.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s ability to cross 1.3245 will propel it towards August 07 high of 1.3398.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3142
|Today Daily Change
|-31 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.3173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3279
|Daily SMA50
|1.344
|Daily SMA100
|1.366
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.324
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3168
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
For forex traders, Thursday’s Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell is the most important event risk this week. Despite a continued rise in US yields, investors sold US dollars ahead of this big event.