USD/CAD Price Analysis: Depressed between 200-bar SMA, 13-day-old horizontal area

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD keeps pullback from the key SMA towards short-term horizontal support.
  • Tops marked during December 11-16 add to the downside filters, monthly high offers extra challenge to buyers.

USD/CAD stays on the back foot around 1.2850 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair probed Monday’s top, also the highest since December, the previous day before repeating the pullback moves from 200-bar SMA. However, a horizontal area including multiple levels marked from the early month limit the pair’s downside.

Given the receding strength of the RSI line, coupled with multiple failures to cross 200-bar SMA, the quote is likely to break the 1.2832/25 support-zone. Though, highs marked during December 11, 14 and 16, near 1.2792/89, will question the pair’s further weakness.

In a case where the USD/CAD bears dominate past-1.2789, the monthly bottom of 1.2688 will be the key to watch.

Meanwhile, any pullback from 1.2832 can recall the 1.2900 threshold to the chart. Though, buyers will remain cautious ahead of witnessing an upside break of 200-bar SMA, currently around 1.2930.

Also acting as the upside hurdle is the monthly high of 1.2957 and the 1.3000 round-figure.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2849
Today Daily Change -63 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.49%
Today daily open 1.2912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2846
Daily SMA50 1.3021
Daily SMA100 1.3121
Daily SMA200 1.3464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2934
Previous Daily Low 1.2843
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.2688
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2878
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2859
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2806
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2768
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.295
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.304

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

