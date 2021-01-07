USD/CAD Price Analysis: Depressed below 1.2700, keeps break of immediate support line

- USD/CAD fails to keep recovery moves from 1.2630.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of immediate support line, now resistance, favor sellers.
- Bulls will have 200-HMA as additional hurdle to the north.
USD/CAD keeps downside break of an ascending support line from Wednesday while easing to 1.2685 amid Friday’s Asian session. That said, bearish MACD and a weekly resistance line add to the strength of the downside momentum.
The quote currently eyes 1.2675 and 1.2660 immediate supports ahead of challenging the weekly low, also the lowest since April 2018, of 1.2630.
During the quote USD/CAD downturn past-1.2630, the 1.2600 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt ahead of direct the bears towards the April 2018 bottom near 1.2525.
On the contrary, an upside break of the previous support, at 1.2700 will have to cross the weekly resistance line, near 1.2720, to eye the 200-HMA level of 1.2754.
Though, any upside past-200-HMA will be enough for the USD/CAD buyers’ entries. Following that, the late December high of 1.2957 could return to the chart.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2687
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2777
|Daily SMA50
|1.2933
|Daily SMA100
|1.3067
|Daily SMA200
|1.3382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2724
|Previous Daily Low
|1.263
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2876
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2714
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
