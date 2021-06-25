USD/CAD Price Analysis: Defensive above 50-SMA, two-week-old support line

- USD/CAD struggles to extend bounce off key supports.
- Weekly horizontal resistance guards immediate upside amid steady RSI.
- Further losses envisioned amid hesitant recovery, bumpy road to the north.
USD/CAD picks up bids to 1.2325 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the major currency pair defends the previous day’s bounce off 50-SMA and an ascending support line from June 11 amid a steady RSI line.
However, the quote’s failure to cross the immediate hurdle, a weekly horizontal line near 1.2345, followed by multiple resistances to the north, keeps USD/CAD buyers worried.
Hence, the pair sellers keep searching for the clues to fresh entries and can cheer a downside break of 1.2295 by targeting the mid-June tops near the 1.2200 threshold.
It’s worth noting that the monthly horizontal region surrounding 1.2130-20 could test the USD/CAD bears past 1.2200.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 1.2345 isn’t a green pass to the USD/CAD bulls as multiple stops around 1.2390 and 1.2430 can challenge the run-up ahead of the monthly peak near 1.2390.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2323
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.2323
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2186
|Daily SMA50
|1.2219
|Daily SMA100
|1.2409
|Daily SMA200
|1.2695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2341
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2283
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2406
