USD/CAD Price Analysis: Defending the critical falling trendline support

  • USD/CAD stalls its three-day bearish momentum.
  • A minor bounce in the offing, as depicted by the 1D chart.
  • Bearish bias intact while below the 21-DMA at 1.3048.

USD/CAD has turned positive for the first time in four days this Wednesday, as the bulls are attempting a minor recovery amid a sell-off in WTI prices.

The pause in broad-based US dollar selling is also aiding a tepid recovery in the major, as the price holds well above the critical three-month-old falling trendline support aligned at 1.2903 on the daily chart.

A breach of the latter could trigger a sharp sell-off towards multi-month lows sub-1.2850 levels.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered from lower levels, now trading at 33.28, suggesting that a bounce cannot be ruled out in the session ahead.

Recapturing the 1.2950 barrier is critical to unleashing additional recovery gains. Tuesday’s high of 1.3010 will be next on the buyers’ radars en route the 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 1.3047.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2943
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3053
Daily SMA50 1.3166
Daily SMA100 1.3216
Daily SMA200 1.3525
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.301
Previous Daily Low 1.2928
Previous Weekly High 1.3112
Previous Weekly Low 1.2972
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2979
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2906
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2876
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2824
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2989
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3041
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3071

 

 

