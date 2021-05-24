USD/CAD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback targets 1.2110 resistance confluence

- USD/CAD refreshes intraday top during two-day uptrend.
- MACD teases buyers, suggests further upside towards the 10-day EMA, monthly resistance line convergence.
- 1.2000 acts as the key support, descending trend line from March 18 adds to the upside barriers.
USD/CAD takes bids around 1.2080, up 0.08% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the Loonie pair rises for the second consecutive day as MACD teases bulls.
It should, however, be noted that the recent uptick needs to cross a confluence of 10-day EMA and a descending resistance line from April 28, around 1.2110, to keep the USD/CAD buyers hopeful.
Even so, the bulls aren’t given a free pass as the May 13 swing top and the previous support line from March 18, near 1.2205, will also challenge the pair’s upside moves.
Meanwhile, 1.2050 and the recent low near 1.2010 can entertain short-term USD/CAD sellers ahead of the 1.2000 psychological magnet.
In a case where USD/CAD drops below 1.2000, the May 2015 low of 1.1920 could return to the chart.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2075
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2067
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2191
|Daily SMA50
|1.24
|Daily SMA100
|1.2545
|Daily SMA200
|1.2813
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2095
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2028
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2069
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2053
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2032
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1996
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.213
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2166
