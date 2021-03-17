USD/CAD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback fades below 1.2470 key hurdle

- USD/CAD fizzles bounces off multi-month low flashed the previous day.
- 50-HMA, one-week-old falling trend line guards immediate upside.
- Fresh selling awaits downside break of short-term support line.
USD/CAD eases from an intraday high of 1.2459 to 1.2453 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote fails to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the weekly support line after declining to the fresh low since February 2018.
Given the weak RSI conditions giving background music to the USD/CAD failures to recover, the quote is likely aiming at the immediate support line, at 1.2434 now, while also targeting the 1.2400 during the further downside.
Should USD/CAD bears keep reins past-1.2400, 2018’s yearly bottom near 1.2250 will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross the 1.2470 resistance confluence, comprising 50-HMA and a falling trend line from March 10, to trigger short-term recovery moves toward the 1.2500 round-figure.
However, any further upside will have to stay above March 11 low around 1.2520 before trying to convince the bulls.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2451
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.2452
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2608
|Daily SMA50
|1.268
|Daily SMA100
|1.2813
|Daily SMA200
|1.3075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2501
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2462
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2461
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2554
