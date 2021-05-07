USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidates the bounce above 21-HMA ahead of US/Canadian jobs

- USD/CAD bulls are losing conviction on the road to recovery.
- Defends 21-HMA resistance now support, as RSI turns flat.
- US dollar remains heavy, WTI trims losses ahead of US/Canadian jobs data.
USD/CAD is attempting a tepid bounce from four-year troughs of 1.2142, although the bulls lack a follow-through upside bias amid persistent weakness in the US dollar. The US dollar index drops 0.20% to five-day lows of 90.75 ahead of the critical US NFP release.
Monetary policy divergence between the two North American economies continues to favor the Canadian dollar. Meanwhile, the Loonie takes advantage of a pause in WTI’s decline, as black gold recovers losses to now trade at $64.65.
From a near-term technical perspective, USD/CAD is consolidating its rebound from multi-year troughs, having recaptured the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) in early European trading.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered from lower levels, turning flat at the moment, suggesting that the bulls have turned cautious once again. The indicator still holds below the midline.
A drop back below the 21-HMA support at 1.2172 will once again expose the four-year lows.
The next support is envisioned at 1.2100, the round figure.
Alternatively, the horizontal (orange) trendline resistance at 1.2197 could test the recovery momentum.
Further up, the downward-sloping 50-HMA at 1.2229 could be put to test.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2176
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2426
|Daily SMA50
|1.2516
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2142
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2047
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2391
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.