USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidates losses from multi-month low around mid-1.2600s

- USD/CAD eases from intraday high after refreshing the lowest levels since April 2018 the previous day.
- Ability to regain above short-term horizontal support, receding bearish bias of MACD favor further short-covering.
- 200-bar SMA, weekly resistance line challenge buyers.
USD/CAD declines to 1.2642 while fading the corrective pullback from a fresh multi-month low during Friday’s Asian trading. Even so, the quote prints 0.08% intraday gains and regains past-12-day-old horizontal support. Additionally, bearish MACD also seems to weaken, which in turn strengthens the odds of further recovery in the quote.
As a result, USD/CAD buyers can target the weekly resistance line, at 1.2690 now, during the further upside.
However, any more rise will have to battle the 1.2700 threshold and 200-bar SMA, currently around 1.2756, to probe the week’s high of 1.2799.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.2625 will recall the sellers targeting the April 2018 bottom surrounding 1.2525.
During the fall, the 1.2600 can act as a downside filter whereas the late-February 2018 low near 1.2450 can please the USD/CAD bears afterward.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2645
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2728
|Daily SMA50
|1.2836
|Daily SMA100
|1.302
|Daily SMA200
|1.3308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.259
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2836
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2625
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.254
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2715
