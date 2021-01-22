USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidates losses from multi-month low around mid-1.2600s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD eases from intraday high after refreshing the lowest levels since April 2018 the previous day.
  • Ability to regain above short-term horizontal support, receding bearish bias of MACD favor further short-covering.
  • 200-bar SMA, weekly resistance line challenge buyers.

USD/CAD declines to 1.2642 while fading the corrective pullback from a fresh multi-month low during Friday’s Asian trading. Even so, the quote prints 0.08% intraday gains and regains past-12-day-old horizontal support. Additionally, bearish MACD also seems to weaken, which in turn strengthens the odds of further recovery in the quote.

As a result, USD/CAD buyers can target the weekly resistance line, at 1.2690 now, during the further upside.

However, any more rise will have to battle the 1.2700 threshold and 200-bar SMA, currently around 1.2756, to probe the week’s high of 1.2799.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.2625 will recall the sellers targeting the April 2018 bottom surrounding 1.2525.

During the fall, the 1.2600 can act as a downside filter whereas the late-February 2018 low near 1.2450 can please the USD/CAD bears afterward.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2645
Today Daily Change 13 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 1.2632
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2728
Daily SMA50 1.2836
Daily SMA100 1.302
Daily SMA200 1.3308
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2648
Previous Daily Low 1.259
Previous Weekly High 1.2836
Previous Weekly Low 1.2625
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2625
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2598
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2565
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.254
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2681
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2715

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Sellers elusive after weak Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/USD: Sellers elusive after weak Aussie Retail Sales

The weaker-than-expected Aussie Retail Sales data fail to elicit a bearish reaction from the Aussie dollar. AUD/USD remains flatlined near 0.7765. The decline in consumer spending during the holiday season puts a question mark on the strength of the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain

GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain

GBP/USD bulls catch a breather as the quote gyrates near the upper end of immediate trading range. UK policymakers push PM Johnson for full closure of UK borders, EU policymakers also emphasize further strict activity restrictions.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls catch a breather above $1,850 amid virus woes

Gold bulls catch a breather above $1,850 amid virus woes

Gold fades recovery moves from $1,858.43, stays near two-week top. The yellow metal refreshed two-week top the previous day on stimulus hopes but the COVID-19 and downbeat data from the US, not to forget upbeat ECB, probes the bulls afterward.

Gold news

Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals

Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals

Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.

Read more

Dollar Index drops back below 21DMA but supported above 90.00 for now

Dollar Index drops back below 21DMA but supported above 90.00 for now

DXY came under further selling pressure on Thursday, dropping about 0.4% or just under 40 points to fall to fresh lows of the week under 90.10. The Index also dropped back below its 21-day moving average.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures