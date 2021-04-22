USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidates biggest losses since June 2020 below short-term hurdle

- USD/CAD bounces off five-week low marked the previous day.
- Multiple levels since February 24 offers immediate hurdle to the corrective pullback.
- 50-day SMA, descending trend line from early February adds to the upside filters.
Having marked the biggest daily drop in 10 months on Wednesday, USD/CAD portrays a corrective pullback around the 1.2500 threshold ahead of Thursday’s European session. Even so, the quote trades below a two-month-old horizontal resistance, around 1.2515 amid normal RSI conditions.
Given the absence of oversold RSI, coupled with the quote’s sustained weakness below the stated hurdle, USD/CAD bears are likely to keep the reins.
It should, however, be noted that the fresh downside will initially attack the recent lows near 1.2460 before challenging the March month’s bottom near 1.2365.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 1.2515 immediate resistance will not be a green signal for the USD/CAD buyers as the 50-day SMA and a 10-week-old downward sloping trend line, respectively close to 1.2580 and 1.2620, act as tough resistances.
Even if the quote rises past-1.2620, a daily closing beyond 1.2650 will be necessary for the bulls to keep the reins.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2502
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.256
|Daily SMA50
|1.2583
|Daily SMA100
|1.2672
|Daily SMA200
|1.2941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2654
|Previous Daily Low
|1.246
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2534
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2343
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses intraday gains above 1.2000, ECB eyed
EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid, economic recovery hopes and geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid a tepid risk tone. Brexit jitters and growing covid concerns outweigh the UK’s higher vaccination rates, which weigh on the spot.
Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful
Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.