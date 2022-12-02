USD/CAD struggles for a firm direction on Friday and remains confined in a narrow range.

Traders now await the release of the monthly employment data from the US and Canada.

Bearish traders might wait for sustained weakness below the 1.3385 confluence support.

The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s.

The US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest downtick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair, so far, has managed to hold above the 1.3400 mark and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. The latter, currently pegged around the 1.3385 area, coincides with over a two-week-old ascending trend-line extending from the November swing low and should now act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below will be seen as a key trigger for bears and set the stage for further losses.

The subsequent downfall will expose the crucial 100-day SMA support, currently around the 1.3300-1.3290 region. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from a 29-month peak touched in October.

On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the 1.3470 zone, might act as an immediate barrier ahead of the 1.3500 psychological mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter could lift the USD/CAD pair towards the 1.3575-1.3580 hurdle en route to the 1.3600 mark and the multi-week high, around the 1.3645 zone set on Tuesday.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

Key levels to watch