USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidates around 1.2500, awaits US/Canadian jobs

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD stalls Thursday’s sell-off, re-attempts 1.2500.
  • Daily technical setup appears in favor of USD/CAD bulls.
  • Key US, Canadian data in focus for fresh direction on the major.

USD/CAD has entered a phase of bearish consolidation around 1.2500, as the sellers take a breather after Thursday’s decline and ahead of the critical employment data from the US and Canada.

The bullish undertone in the US dollar amid firmer Treasury yields is supporting the major. However, buyers remain skeptical amid the renewed upside in WTI prices.

From a near-term technical perspective, USD/CAD is seen rebounding towards the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2544 amid a bullish Relative Strength Index (RSI) and a bull cross.

The momentum indicator continues to hold above the midline, keeping USD/CAD bulls hopeful.

Meanwhile, the 50-DMA piercing through the 100-DMA to the upside has confirmed the bull cross on the daily sticks, adding credence to the constructive outlook for the major.

On recapturing the 21-DMA resistance, the bulls could then target the downward-sloping 200-DMA at 1.2579. Further up, the 1.2800 cap is likely to be put to test.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Alternatively, should the price deliver a daily closing below Thursday’s low of 1.2479 the sellers could aim for the July 30 low at 1.2422.

The bullish 50-DMA support at 1.2381 will be the line in the sand for the optimists.

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2502
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.2505
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2547
Daily SMA50 1.2373
Daily SMA100 1.2371
Daily SMA200 1.2583
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2548
Previous Daily Low 1.2475
Previous Weekly High 1.2605
Previous Weekly Low 1.2422
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2503
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.252
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2436
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2544
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2616

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed

GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed

GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data

XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data

Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing

Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing

Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.

Read more

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario

Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures