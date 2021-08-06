USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidates around 1.2500, awaits US/Canadian jobs

- USD/CAD stalls Thursday’s sell-off, re-attempts 1.2500.
- Daily technical setup appears in favor of USD/CAD bulls.
- Key US, Canadian data in focus for fresh direction on the major.
USD/CAD has entered a phase of bearish consolidation around 1.2500, as the sellers take a breather after Thursday’s decline and ahead of the critical employment data from the US and Canada.
The bullish undertone in the US dollar amid firmer Treasury yields is supporting the major. However, buyers remain skeptical amid the renewed upside in WTI prices.
From a near-term technical perspective, USD/CAD is seen rebounding towards the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2544 amid a bullish Relative Strength Index (RSI) and a bull cross.
The momentum indicator continues to hold above the midline, keeping USD/CAD bulls hopeful.
Meanwhile, the 50-DMA piercing through the 100-DMA to the upside has confirmed the bull cross on the daily sticks, adding credence to the constructive outlook for the major.
On recapturing the 21-DMA resistance, the bulls could then target the downward-sloping 200-DMA at 1.2579. Further up, the 1.2800 cap is likely to be put to test.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Alternatively, should the price deliver a daily closing below Thursday’s low of 1.2479 the sellers could aim for the July 30 low at 1.2422.
The bullish 50-DMA support at 1.2381 will be the line in the sand for the optimists.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2502
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2547
|Daily SMA50
|1.2373
|Daily SMA100
|1.2371
|Daily SMA200
|1.2583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2548
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2475
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2503
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
