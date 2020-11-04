USD/CAD Price Analysis: Clings to strong intraday recovery gains, just below mid-1.3200s

- Resurgent USD demand assisted USD/CAD to rebound swiftly from an ascending trend-line support.
- Technical indicators on hourly charts favour bullish traders and support prospects for further gains.
- Neutral oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
Having shown some resilience below the 1.3100 mark, the USD/CAD pair rallied over 180 pips and shot to two-day tops on the back of a strong pickup in the US dollar demand.
A tighter than expected race in the US presidential election forced investors to hedge their positions and was seen as a key factor that provided a strong boost to the greenback. The USD/CAD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from a support marked by a two-month-old ascending trend-line, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started moving into the positive territory and support prospects for an extension of the ongoing recovery move. That said, neutral oscillators on the daily chart haven't been supportive of any firm near-term direction, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.3320 horizontal zone. This is followed by a descending trend-line hurdle, currently near the 1.3400 round-figure mark, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The USD/CAD pair might then aim to test the 1.3450-55 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 1.3200 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards the 1.3130-25 region en-route the trend-line support. Sustained weakness below the 1.3100-1.3090 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
The downward trajectory has the potential to drag the USD/CAD pair further towards the 1.3035 horizontal support before bearish traders eventually aim to challenge the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3234
|Today Daily Change
|0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|1.3152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3193
|Daily SMA50
|1.3207
|Daily SMA100
|1.3323
|Daily SMA200
|1.3546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.339
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3125
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3353
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
