USD/CAD Price Analysis: Climbs to three-day tops, eyeing to reclaim 1.2600 mark

- A combination of factors drove USD/CAD higher through the first half of the European session.
- Bulls await a sustained strength beyond the 1.2585 confluence hurdle and the 23.6% Fibo..level.
- A convincing break below the 1.2500 mark will set the stage for an extension of the recent slide.
The USD/CAD pair added to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session and climbed to three-day tops, around the 1.2585 region in the last hour. A strong follow-through positive move in the US Treasury bond yields continued acting as a tailwind for the US dollar. Apart from this, the ongoing retracement slide in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided a modest lift to the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, bulls now await a sustained move beyond a confluence hurdle comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and a short-term descending trend-line. This is closely followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2949-1.2494 latest leg down. A sustained strength beyond will suggest that the recent corrective fall from YTD tops has run its course and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The USD/CAD pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2635-40 supply zone.
The USD/CAD pair could eventually climb beyond the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2565 region, and aim to reclaim the 1.2600 mark. The positive momentum could further get extended towards the next relevant hurdle, around the 1.2620 region, or the 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2555 horizontal level ahead of the 1.2525-20 region and the key 1.2500 psychological mark. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable. The pair might then slide towards challenging strong horizontal support near the 1.2430 region before eventually dropping to the 1.2400 round-figure mark.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Techincal levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2582
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2609
|Daily SMA50
|1.2552
|Daily SMA100
|1.2382
|Daily SMA200
|1.2531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2518
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2494
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2472
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2597
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
