USD/CAD Price Analysis: Choppy inside short-term range

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD keeps the three-day-old trading range intact.
  • MACD, RSI signal bullish exhaustion.
  • 200-hour SMA offers additional downside support, November high could please buyers following the breakout.

USD/CAD remains modestly weak around while taking rounds to 1.3290 during early Friday. Even so, the pair keeps the short-term trading range, between 1.3305 and 1.3260, intact.

It should be noted that RSI and MACD indicate bullish exhaustion and can drag the quote to a 200-hour SMA level of 1.3238 on the downside break of 1.3260.

On the contrary, November month high close to 1.3330, followed by October 2019 top surrounding 1.3350, could please buyers during the upside break beyond 1.3305.

While September 2019 peak around 1.3385 can lure bulls past-1.3350, lows marked during late-January near 1.3190 may flash on the sellers’ radar if the pair remains weak below 1.3238.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.329
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.3294
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3151
Daily SMA50 1.314
Daily SMA100 1.3179
Daily SMA200 1.3225
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3311
Previous Daily Low 1.327
Previous Weekly High 1.3255
Previous Weekly Low 1.3148
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3295
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3286
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3251
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3231
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3313
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3354

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is China trade balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

When is China trade balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

On the data release, the Aussie could attempt a bounce back towards a five-week-old falling trend line, at 0.6790, if the trade numbers beat expectations. Should the data disappoint, the renewed downside in the pair could pick up the pace, sending the rates back to the yearly low surrounding 0.6680.

Read more

USD/JPY ducks away from the 110 handle as USD softens ahead of NFPs

USD/JPY ducks away from the 110 handle as USD softens ahead of NFPs

USD/JPY ranged between 109.80 and printed a fresh higher just above  110.00 in early Asia at 110.02. However, the pair is slipping away from here as markets prepare for the US data on the horizon to finish-up the week. 

USD/JPY News

US Non-Farm Payrolls January Preview: Indications turn positive

US Non-Farm Payrolls January Preview: Indications turn positive

Non-farm payrolls are predicted to add 160,000 in January following December’s 145,000 increase. The unemployment rate is expected to be stable at 3.5%. Hourly earnings will rise 0.3% after December’s 0.1%. Annual earnings will be rise 3%.

Read more

Gold: Sidelined near $1,567 amid losses in Chinese equities

Gold: Sidelined near $1,567 amid losses in Chinese equities

Gold is struggling to maintain its recent upside momentum despite losses in Chinese stocks. Having defended the support at $1,548 - the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from $1,445 to $1,611 - on Wednesday, the yellow metal rallied to $1,569 on Thursday.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures