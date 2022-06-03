- USD/CAD tracks the dollar price action ahead of the critical US data.
- Falling WTI prices keep the downside checked in the major.
- Bears eye daily closing below the horizontal trendline support at 1.2567.
USD/CAD is nursing Thursday’s heavy losses while wavering near five-week lows of 1.2556, as it tracks the subdued price action in the US dollar across the board.
The dollar is trading listlessly in multi-day lows against its major peers, as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data. A lack of momentum around the US Treasury yields is offering little help to the dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, the downside in the pair remains cushioned, courtesy of the renewed weakness in WTI price. The black gold is shedding over 1.50% on the day, currently trading at $114.25. Oil prices are reeling from the OPEC+ decision to ramp up output by 648K barrels this month to help make up for the Russian oil deficit.
From a short-term technical perspective, USD/CAD is testing the crucial daily support line, going back to the April 22 low of 1.2567.
Daily closing below the latter is needed to yield a downside break of the trendline support, which will kick in a fresh downswing towards the 1.2500 level.
The April 21 low of 1.2458 will then come to the rescue of bulls.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading listlessly just above the oversold territory, allowing more room for declines.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
On the other side, bulls will need acceptance above 1.2600 to initiate any meaningful recovery.
Further up, a rebound towards the horizontal 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2662.
USD/CAD: Additional levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2565
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.257
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2827
|Daily SMA50
|1.2712
|Daily SMA100
|1.2699
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2686
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2564
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2718
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2771
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
