USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers seek 23.6% Fibonacci below 1.2800

  • USD/CAD prints minute losses on Wednesday in the initial Asian session.
  • Price face pullback near 1.2900 level tested on Monday.
  • More downside for the pair if price breaks 1.2800.

USD/CAD trades with a cautious tone on Wednesday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair confides in a narrow trade band composed of 10-pips movement. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2814, down 0.04% for the day.

USD/CAD daily chart

On the daily chart, USD/CAD has been in the continuous uptrend from the lows of 1.2493 made since the beginning of the September series (September 3). USD/CAD bulls exhausted near the 1.2900 level made on Monday.

If the price is sustained below the session’s low, it could test the first downside target at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2795. A daily close below the mentioned level could drag the price further down at the 1.2750 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence  (MACD) indicator trades above the midline. Any downtick in the MACD would trigger a fresh round of selling seeking the next target at the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2700.

Alternatively, if the price reverses the direction, it could retrace back to the 1.2850 horizontal resistance level. Next, USD/CAD bulls would attempt to recapture the August 20 high at 1.2949.

USD/CAD additional levels

 

Overview
Today last price 1.2823
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2644
Daily SMA50 1.2606
Daily SMA100 1.2411
Daily SMA200 1.2524
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2896
Previous Daily Low 1.2751
Previous Weekly High 1.2774
Previous Weekly Low 1.2601
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2807
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2753
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.268
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2608
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2898
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.297
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3043

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

How do emotions affect trade?
