USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers defend 21-HMA, with eyes on Tuesday’s high

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD bulls gearing up for a test of Tuesday’s high.
  • Bullish bias intact whilst the spot holds above the 21-HMA.
  • Critical support awaits at 1.2607, RSI stays bullish.

USD/CAD reverses an early dip to near the 1.2610 region, looking to recapture the 1.2650 mark. The rebound in the major can be attributed to the relentless rise in the US dollar across the board, as Treasury yields hold firmer ahead of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Meanwhile, a minor retreat in WTI prices, following the mixed API crude stocks data, weighs on the resource-linked Loonie. This, in turn, renders positive for the USD/CAD pair. For the CAD traders, the focus will remain on the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due this Thursday.

Looking at it technically, the price holds comfortably above the bullish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at 1.2622.

USD/CAD: Hourly chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing northwards above the central line, suggesting the sentiment continues to favor the bulls.

Therefore, a test of the horizontal trendline resistance at 1.2640 remains on the cards, above which the buyers need to find a strong foothold above Tuesday’s high of 1.2647.

Alternatively, an hourly close below the 21-HMA support could call for a test of the upward-sloping 50-HMA at 1.2607, where the daily low coincides.

Further south, the 100-HMA cushion at 1.2697 could get tested if the selling pressure intensifies.

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2623
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2634
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2566
Daily SMA50 1.2648
Daily SMA100 1.2751
Daily SMA200 1.3025
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2647
Previous Daily Low 1.2581
Previous Weekly High 1.2629
Previous Weekly Low 1.2473
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2622
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2606
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2594
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2554
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2527
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2727

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

