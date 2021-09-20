USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls take a breather below 1.2810-15 key hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD grinds higher after refreshing monthly peak during early Asia.
  • Three-week-old resistance line, a horizontal area from July challenge further upside.
  • Overbought RSI conditions suggest a pullback but fortnight-long support line, 200-SMA restrict bear’s entry.
  • Canadian Federal Elections: A not very crucial vote

USD/CAD retreats from the monthly high to 1.2760 amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies overbought RSI conditions staying above the short-term support line and 200-SMA.

Hence, a pullback towards 16-day-old horizontal support near 1.2710 can’t be ruled out before directing the quote to an ascending support line from September 03, around 1.2645 by the press time.

Even so, a 200-SMA level surrounding 1.2620 and the 1.2600 threshold will question the USD/CAD bears afterward.

Alternatively, a convergence of a horizontal area established since late July and an ascending resistance line from August 27, around 1.2810-15, will be a strong resistance for the pair buyers to watch during the further upside.

In a case where the USD/CAD bulls keep reins past 1.2815, the yearly peak close to 1.2950 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet will be in focus.

Overall, USD/CAD remains in the uptrend but profit booking moves on the key Canada election day can’t be ruled out.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2761
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2763
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2636
Daily SMA50 1.2598
Daily SMA100 1.2405
Daily SMA200 1.2524
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2774
Previous Daily Low 1.2637
Previous Weekly High 1.2774
Previous Weekly Low 1.2601
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2721
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2689
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2812
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2861
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2949

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

EUR/USD has stalled and is steady in the open. The bears have been in control to this point after breaking back below the 200-hour EMA.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Sellers seek validation below 61.8% Fibonacci near 1.3720

GBP/USD: Sellers seek validation below 61.8% Fibonacci near 1.3720

GBP/USD turns south in a 30-pips movement on Monday’s morning in the Asian trading session. The pair came under fresh selling pressure on Friday, once bears took the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3780 out.

GBP/USD News

USD/CAD: Bulls take a breather below 1.2810-15 key hurdle

USD/CAD: Bulls take a breather below 1.2810-15 key hurdle

USD/CAD retreats from the monthly high to 1.2760 amid Monday’s Asian session. The Loonie pair justifies overbought RSI conditions staying above the short-term support line and 200-SMA. 

USD/CAD News

Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

BTC’s lack of integration with traditional finance and its inability to be forcefully sold to cover financial losses mean the price might not ‘collapse’ if there is a global stock market meltdown.

Read more

EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

EUR/USD has stalled and is steady in the open. The bears have been in control to this point after breaking back below the 200-hour EMA.

EUR/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures