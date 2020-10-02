USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to capitalize on the intraday positive move

- USD/CAD regained some positive traction on Friday, albeit lacked follow-through.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
- The 1.3350 support breakpoint now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance.
The USD/CAD pair held on to its modest gains, just above the 1.3300 mark through the early North American session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. The pair's inability to capitalize on the uptick warrants some caution before positioning for any further move up.
This comes on the back of the overnight break below a one-week-old trading range support. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction. The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
Some follow-through slide below the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3270-65 region, will further add credence to the negative outlook. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable to extend the pullback from the 1.3420 region, or two-week tops set on Thursday.
The downward trajectory has the potential to drag the USD/CAD pair further below the 1.3200 mark, towards testing the 1.3170 congestion zone en-route the 1.3135 horizontal support.
On the flip side, the mentioned support breakpoint, around mid-1.3300s, which coincides with 200-hour SMA, should keep a lid on any attempted positive move. That said, a sustained move beyond could push the USD/CAD pair back above the 1.3400 mark, towards the 1.3415-20 supply zone.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3316
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3247
|Daily SMA50
|1.3246
|Daily SMA100
|1.3436
|Daily SMA200
|1.3529
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3325
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3303
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3263
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.17 after mixed NFP, Trump's coroanvirus news
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. US Non-Farm Payrolls rose by 661,000, below estimates, but the jobless rate dropped to 7.9%. Madrid is going into lockdown eurozone inflation missed estimates.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar. US Non-Farm Payrolls are mixed.
Gold flat-lined above $1900 mark, unaffected by mixed US jobs report
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a range, above the $1900 mark post-NFP.
NFP Quick Analysis: Stocks set fall as sub 8% jobless rate lower chances for stimulus
The US gained 661,000 jobs in September, weaker than expected, but the jobless rate fell to 7.9%. Markets are focused on fiscal stimulus and the political headline lowers the chances of a deal.
WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.