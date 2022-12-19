- USD/CAD retreats from six-week high, snaps two-day uptrend.
- Oscillators appear to fade bullish bias of late, rising wedge also doubts upside moves.
- 50-DMA acts as immediate support, 1.3730 adds to the upside filters.
USD/CAD remains depressed around 1.3680 as it struggles to defend the two-day uptrend during Monday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair retreats from a seven-day-old horizontal resistance area inside a rising wedge bearish formation established since early November.
Not only the failure to cross the 1.3700 hurdle but the recent performance of the MACD and RSI (14) also tease the USD/CAD bulls as both the oscillators seem to fade the bullish bias of late.
As a result, a downside toward November’s high of 1.3645 appears imminent. However, the 50-DMA support near 1.3555 will be important to push back the buyers.
Even so, the USD/CAD bears need a clear downside break of the stated rising wedge’s support line, close to 1.3510 by the press time, as well as sustained trading below the 1.3500 round figure, to retake control.
Following that, November’s low near 1.3220 may act as an intermediate halt during the south run for the theoretical target of the rising wedge confirmation, around 1.3040.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the 1.3700 hurdle isn’t a warm welcome for the USD/CAD buyers as the top-line of the aforementioned wedge, near 1.3730 at the latest, could challenge the Loonie pair’s further advances.
In a case where USD/CAD remains firmer past 1.3730, November’s near 1.3810 could gain the market’s attention.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3685
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3527
|Daily SMA50
|1.3562
|Daily SMA100
|1.3369
|Daily SMA200
|1.3073
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3705
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3618
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3672
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3651
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6700 amid USD weakness
AUD/USD is extending gains above 0.6700 in Monday's Asian trading. The Aussie capitalizes on the renewed US Dollar weakness, despite the risk-off market mood amid fresh covid jitters from China and hawkish Fed commentary. Focus shifts to RBA minutes.
USD/JPY: Yen jumps on reports of more flexible inflation target
USD/JPY is extending the decline below 136.00 in early Monday, as the Japanese yen is cheering the news that the government is set to revise a joint statement with the BoJ over the latter's inflation target, potentially implying a tweak to its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Gold eyes a sustained move above $1,800 amid bullish technical setup Premium
Gold price is looking to extend Friday’s rebound above the $1,800 mark, as bulls retain control at the start of a new week. The market sentiment remains mixed, as investors try to look past the hawkish central banks’ policy outlooks .
Ethereum price at make-or-break, ETH buyers guess what comes first $1,075 or $1,420
Ethereum price shows a clear breakdown of the $1,218 to $1,202 demand zone. A bounce off the $1,156 support level could lead to a minor uptick to $1,254, but the journey ends after a sweep of the equal lows at $1,074.
Week Ahead: Bank of Japan highlights a data-heavy week
The central bank torch will pass to the Bank of Japan next week. Even though the consensus is for no policy changes, the prospects for the yen have started to improve heading into a potentially stormy year.