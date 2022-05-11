  • USD/CAD remains sidelined after refreshing 18-month high, probes four-day uptrend.
  • Overbought RSI, monthly resistance line challenge immediate upside.
  • Weekly support holds the key to short-term pullback but bears remain cautious above 200-SMA.

USD/CAD bulls take a breather around the 18-month high, steady around 1.3030 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

The loonie pair’s latest inaction probes the four-day uptrend that propelled it to the highest levels since November 2020.

However, the overbought RSI (14) stops USD/CAD bulls from crossing a one-month-old rising trend line resistance, at 1.3045 by the press time.

Should the quote ignores technicals and rally beyond 1.3045, the odd of its challenge to the mid-November 2020 peak surrounding 1.3175 can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, a one-week-long rising trend line, close to 1.3015 at the latest, precedes the 1.3000 psychological magnet to restrict the immediate downside of USD/CAD prices.

Also acting as short-term key support is the 50-SMA and an upward sloping trend line from April 21, respectively around 1.2875 and 1.2815.

It’s worth noting that the 200-SMA level surrounding 1.2660 acts as the last defense of the USD/CAD bulls in case of the pair’s declines past 1.2815.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3025
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.3024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2753
Daily SMA50 1.2677
Daily SMA100 1.2684
Daily SMA200 1.2646
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3052
Previous Daily Low 1.2962
Previous Weekly High 1.2914
Previous Weekly Low 1.2713
Previous Monthly High 1.288
Previous Monthly Low 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3018
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2996
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2973
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2922
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2883
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3064
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3154

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

