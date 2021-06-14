USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls retreat from double top formation near 1.2180

- USD/CAD clings to modest losses on Monday.
- Bulls are facing stiff resistance near the 1.2180 mark.
- Overbought MACD looks exhaustive, warns against aggressive bids.
The USD/CAD pair edges lower in the initial European trading hours of a fresh trading week. The pair rose near to the multi-month high on Friday, however, failed to sustain the gains.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD trades at 1.2151, down 0.04% for the day.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, the USD/CAD pair forms a double top formation near the 1.2180 mark, which initiates the downside momentum in the pair. A double top formation is a bearish reversal technical formation.
In doing so, USD/CAD bears dominate the trend and remain in the progression to meet the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the low of 1.2007, at 1.2137. The mentioned level is the critical level as it's a resistance-turned-support.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the overbought zone signaling overbought buying opportunities. Any downtick in MACD could prompt the bears to target the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2116 followed by the 1.2075 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if price moves and sustains above the session’s high then USD/CAD bulls could continue to push higher toward the May 13 high at 1.2200 followed by the 1.2220 horizontal resistance level.
The next area of resistance would appear at the 1.2288 level, which is high on May 6.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.215
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2155
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2085
|Daily SMA50
|1.2264
|Daily SMA100
|1.2453
|Daily SMA200
|1.2735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2178
|Previous Daily Low
|1.208
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2057
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2001
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
