USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls retain control near multi-week tops, above mid-1.2500s

- A combination of factors pushed USD/CAD higher for the second successive day on Thursday.
- Moves beyond the 200-DMA, the 1.2500 mark and ascending channel resistance favours bulls.
- Overbought RSI on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor that capped gains for the major.
The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's US CPI-inspired rally of over 115 pips from sub-1.2400 levels and gained strong follow-through traction on Thursday. This marked the second successive day of a strong positive move and pushed the pair to five-week tops, around the 1.2570-75 region during the mid-European session.
US consumer prices in October rose at the fastest annual pace since 1990 and raised bets that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain rising inflationary pressures. This, in turn, pushed the US Dollar Index to its highest level since July 2020 and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, sliding crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional boost to the major. Apart from this, technical buying on sustained strength beyond the very important 200-day SMA and the key 1.2500 psychological mark further contributed to the ongoing positive momentum.
Meanwhile, the latest leg up confirmed a near-term bullish breakout through a three-week-old ascending channel and might have already set the stage for additional gains. That said, RSI on hourly charts is flashing overbought and warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets on the USD/CAD pair.
Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a bank holiday in the US and Canada. That said, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and are still far from being in overstretched territory, adding credence to the positive bias.
The USD/CAD pair seems poised to reclaim the 1.2600 round-figure mark. The mentioned handle coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2896-1.2288 recent leg down, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for further near-term appreciation.
The upward trajectory could further extend towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2665-70 region, above which bulls are likely to aim to reclaim the 1.2700 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the ascending channel breakpoint, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2525 region, now seems to protect immediate downside. Any further slide could be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2500 mark, which should help limit the pullback near 200-DMA support, currently near the 1.2480-5 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2557
|Today Daily Change
|0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.2495
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2393
|Daily SMA50
|1.2538
|Daily SMA100
|1.2538
|Daily SMA200
|1.2476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2387
|Previous Weekly High
|1.248
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2457
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.231
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
