- USD/CAD scaled higher for the third straight day and shot to over a one-month high on Monday.
- Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive amid sustained USD buying.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
The USD/CAD pair gained traction for the third successive day on Monday and climbed to a six-week high, around the 1.2765-1.2770 region during the first half of the European session.
The momentum reaffirmed last week's bullish breakout through the 1.2650 hurdle, or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.2901-1.2403 downfall and was sponsored by a combination of factors. Crude oil prices dropped to a near two-week low, which undermined the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a tailwind for spot prices amid sustained US dollar buying.
Looking at the broader picture, acceptance above the 1.2700 mark and sustained strength beyond the 61.8% Fibo. level could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone.
This, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move towards an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2780-1.2785 region en-route the next relevant resistance near the 1.2800-1.2810 area. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains and allow bulls to aim back to conquer the 1.2900 mark, or the YTD peak touched in March.
On the flip side, the 1.2700 mark (61.8% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside and any further pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit losses near the 50% Fibo. level resistance breakpoint, around the 1.2650 region. The latter should act as a pivotal point and strong base for the USD/CAD pair.
A convincing break below will negate the near-term positive outlook and prompt some technical selling. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable to weakening further below the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2600-1.2590 region, and accelerate the slide towards the 1.2560-1.2555 support. The downward trajectory could get extended towards the 1.2500 psychological mark.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2756
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2564
|Daily SMA50
|1.2647
|Daily SMA100
|1.2677
|Daily SMA200
|1.2628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2726
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2568
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum, closes in on 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward 1.0750 on upbeat German IFO data in the European morning. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the greenback preserves its strength and continues to weigh on the pair. Investors await mid-tier US data releases and Wall Street's opening bell.
GBP/USD extends slide to fresh 19-month lows near 1.2700
GBP/USD continues to push lower toward 1.2700 on Monday, pressured by disappointing UK data and the risk-averse market environment. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to start the day sharply lower, suggesting that the dollar is likely to hold its ground in the second half of the day.
Gold trades at multi-week lows, tests $1,900
Gold stays on the back foot and tests $1,900 on Monday after having lost 2% last week. Although the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down sharply on Monday, the broad-based dollar strength is forcing XAU/USD to push lower.
Cryptos hang by a thread as bulls disappear
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level slowly indicating that the sellers are overwhelming the buyers into a slow death. Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins could see a similar bearish fate.
NVDA stock suffers again as Netflix hits tech
It's fair to say 2022 has not been a good one for investors in semi conductor stocks. After a surging year in 2021 investors would have been hoping the strong momentum was set to continue into 2022.