- USD/CAD is pushing higher as the bulls take on the bears towards key 4-hour resistance.
- The daily W-formation is a compelling feature on the charts.
In prior analysis, It was explained that the price was correcting the latest thrust to the downside from the channel lows. the analysis noted, however, that there was still a price imbalance that the bears are seeking to mitigate until April 21 lows, 1.2458, which could be exploited.
USD/CAD prior analysis, daily chart
Nevertheless, the bulls have moved in ahead of the long term support area and it was warned that ''should the bulls commit to the correction, a break of resistance and if the 61.8% Fibonacci fails to draw in supply, then there will be prospects of a deeper correction towards 1.26 the figure and possibly beyond.''
USD/CAD daily W-formaiton
We are seeing the price dart significantly higher, marking a high so far for Friday of 1.2709. In doing so, however, the price has printed a W-formation on the daily chart as follows:
The W-formation is a reversion pattern which would be expected to draw in the price towards the neckline in due course. However, according to the 4-hour chart, there is a price imbalance which could yet be filled prior to a correction:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
