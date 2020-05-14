USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls pierce 1.4100 in search of six-week-old resistance line

- USD/CAD extends pullback from 50-day EMA to a five-day top.
- The monthly resistance line adds to the support.
- April high follows the trend line breakout during further upside.
USD/CAD seesaws near the five-day high of 1.4100 amid the Asian session on Thursday. The pair’s sustained recovery moves from the key EMA, short-term support line keeps buyers hopeful.
As a result, a falling trend line from March 31, around 1.4175, seems to be on the bulls’ radars ahead of targeting to challenge the previous month peak of 1.4265.
During the pair’s further rise past-1.4265, the March-end high of 1.4350 and 1.4540 can lure the optimists before pushing them towards the yearly peak close to 1.4670.
Meanwhile, 1.4000 round-figure could entertain sellers during the fresh declines. Further, a confluence of 50-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of February-March upside, near 1.3950/40, could challenge the bears afterward.
In a case where USD/CAD prices drop below 1.3940, an ascending trend line from April 30 could validate further downside towards 1.3850 comprising the April month bottom.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4101
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.4102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4055
|Daily SMA50
|1.4047
|Daily SMA100
|1.3613
|Daily SMA200
|1.342
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4115
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4007
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3909
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4074
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4142
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.