USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls now await a move beyond weekly tops, around 1.3440 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gains some positive traction despite the prevailing USD selling bias.
  • Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and seemed to extend some support.
  • The technical set-up support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early North-American session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3430 region in the last hour, defying broad-based USD weakness.

Some renewed weakness in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and turned out to be the only factor fueling the ongoing positive momentum.

Given that the recent pullback from nine-month tops has been finding some dip-buying near 200-hour SMA, the near-term technical set-up remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.

This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been moving higher in the positive territory further add credence to the pair's constructive outlook.

However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying, possibly beyond weekly tops near the 1.3440 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to accelerate the move towards multi-month tops, around the 1.3465 area, before eventually darting to the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3417
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3299
Daily SMA50 1.318
Daily SMA100 1.3185
Daily SMA200 1.321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3432
Previous Daily Low 1.333
Previous Weekly High 1.3465
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3369
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3339
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.344
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3486
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3541

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.12 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD nears 1.12 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.12 as the market mood worsens amid the coronavirus crisis. Investors are worried after California announced an emergency and the disease continues spreading.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tops 1.29 amid BOE calm on coronavirus

GBP/USD tops 1.29 amid BOE calm on coronavirus

GBP/USD is advancing above 1.29 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates. Outgoing Governor Carney speaks later. Further headlines are awaited.

GBP/USD News

Stock crash potential, EUR/USD uptrend, and more – Interview with Joel Kruger

Stock crash potential, EUR/USD uptrend, and more – Interview with Joel Kruger

Volatility has finally woken up and Joel Kruger, the founder of Market Punks, sees more action coming. In an interview with Yohay Elam, Kruger discusses the Federal Reserve's cuts, trends in EUR/USD, potential Gold rally, rising volatility, and also shares tips for traders.

Read more

XAU/USD surges to new weekly highs amid California's coronavirus emergency

XAU/USD surges to new weekly highs amid California's coronavirus emergency

Gold prices are on the rise again. The safe-haven asset is responding to a worsening market mood amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures