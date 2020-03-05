USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls now await a move beyond weekly tops, around 1.3440 region

- USD/CAD gains some positive traction despite the prevailing USD selling bias.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and seemed to extend some support.
- The technical set-up support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early North-American session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3430 region in the last hour, defying broad-based USD weakness.
Some renewed weakness in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and turned out to be the only factor fueling the ongoing positive momentum.
Given that the recent pullback from nine-month tops has been finding some dip-buying near 200-hour SMA, the near-term technical set-up remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.
This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been moving higher in the positive territory further add credence to the pair's constructive outlook.
However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying, possibly beyond weekly tops near the 1.3440 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to accelerate the move towards multi-month tops, around the 1.3465 area, before eventually darting to the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3417
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3299
|Daily SMA50
|1.318
|Daily SMA100
|1.3185
|Daily SMA200
|1.321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3432
|Previous Daily Low
|1.333
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3465
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3393
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3541
