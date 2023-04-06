USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls need acceptance from 1.3520 hurdle and Canada Employment data

- USD/CAD extends recovery from seven-week low, grinds higher of late.
- Convergence of previous support line from June 2022, 100-day EMA challenges Loonie pair’s recovery.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, five-month-old ascending trend line lures sellers.
- Canada’s monthly employment data for March bears downbeat forecasts and can weigh on prices.
USD/CAD refreshes intraday high near 1.3485 as it pares the weekly gains during a three-day uptrend on early Thursday. The pair’s latest run-up could be linked to a pre-data consolidation amid broad US Dollar strength ahead of the employment data from Canada and the US.
In doing so, the Loonie pair extends Tuesday’s U-turn from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its upside from June-October 2022. The quote’s recovery also takes clues from the latest rebound in the RSI (14) from below 50 levels.
However, a convergence of the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a 10-month-old support-turned-resistance line, around 1.3520 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the Loonie pair buyers.
In a case where the USD/CAD price remains firmer past 1.3520, it can rise towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3635 and then to the December 2022 peak of 1.3700.
On the flip side, a downside break of the stated 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3425 can restrict the short-term USD/CAD downside.
If the USD/CAD breaks 1.3425 support, an upward-sloping support line from mid-November 2022, around 1.3300 by the press time, can act as the last defense of the USD/CAD buyers.
Overall, USD/CAD is likely to witness a pullback unless bulls manage to cross the 1.3520 hurdle and see welcome data from Statistics Canada.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3481
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.3457
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3653
|Daily SMA50
|1.3547
|Daily SMA100
|1.3526
|Daily SMA200
|1.3384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3484
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3426
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3745
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3508
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3462
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3398
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3543
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
