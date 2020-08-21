USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to extend the momentum beyond 200-hour SMA

- USD/CAD breaks through 200-hour SMA resistance during the early North American session.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
- Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to extend the positive momentum to the 1.3300 mark.
The USD/CAD pair reversed an early North American session dip to the 1.3200 neighbourhood and refreshed daily tops in the last hour. The pair is now looking to extend the momentum further beyond 200-hour SMA, which will set the stage for additional gains.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for an extension of the intraday upward trajectory. However, negative oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the bullish outlook.
Looking at the broader picture, the pair has been trending lower along a downward sloping channel since early July. This points to a well-established downtrend and further warrant some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
That said, the pair still seems poised to build on the momentum further towards testing the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 1.3290-1.3300 region. The mentioned barrier should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, the 1.3200 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate support, below which the pair could slide back to daily swing lows, around the 1.3160 region. Some follow-through selling will negate any positive bias and prompt some technical selling.
The pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken below multi-month lows, near the 1.3135 region set earlier this week, and aim to challenge the 1.3100 mark. The latter coincides with the trend-channel, which if broken should pave the way for further weakness.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3228
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3187
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3308
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3687
|Daily SMA200
|1.3531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3245
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3169
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3395
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3192
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3307
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
