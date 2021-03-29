USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls keep two-month-old resistance line on radar

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD takes the bids near intraday high, keeps bounce off 21-day SMA.
  • Normal RSI conditions suggest another attempt to break the key hurdle.
  • Bulls can eye monthly top on the successful rise while bears have a bumpy road ahead.

USD/CAD rises to 1.2603, up 0.20% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote keeps last Tuesday’s upside break of 21-day SMA while eyeing a downward sloping trend line from late January.

Considering the strong RSI and the quote’s sustained run-up beyond the short-term SMA, USD/CAD is likely to pierce the stated immediate hurdle around 1.2620.

However, a daily closing beyond 1.2620 becomes necessary for the USD/CAD bulls to challenge the monthly top surrounding 1.2740.

Meanwhile, a downside break of a 21-day SMA level of 1.2570 will have multiple supports around 1.2500, 1.2470 and 1.2400 before the bears attack the monthly low of 1.2364.

Overall, USD/CAD bulls are rolling up their sleeves and a clear break of 1.2620 will be the key to watch.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2596
Today Daily Change 19 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 1.2577
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2569
Daily SMA50 1.2653
Daily SMA100 1.276
Daily SMA200 1.3034
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2612
Previous Daily Low 1.2561
Previous Weekly High 1.2629
Previous Weekly Low 1.2473
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.258
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2593
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2554
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2532
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2606
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2635
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2658

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle

EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle

EUR/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves as sentiment worsens. Germany needs lockdown, French doctors warn of increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU.  Holiday-shortened week lacks data on Monday, risk news remains as the key.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD News

The watchlist: Bullish gold, CAD bullish, EUR/USD bearish discount, CHF on the march

The watchlist: Bullish gold, CAD bullish, EUR/USD bearish discount, CHF on the march

Gold bulls are seeking an upside extension. EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF bears are lurking at critical resistance. First and foremost, there are prospects of USD/CHF moving lower in the open this week. 

Read more

Forex Weekly Outlook: BoE stay dovish, Powell testimony next

Forex Weekly Outlook: BoE stay dovish, Powell testimony next

Central banks were in the spotlight last week, with the Fed and BoE sending dovish messages to the market. Fed Chair Powell be under scrutiny as he testifies before Congress, and the UK releases key consumer inflation and spending reports.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures