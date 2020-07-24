USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls keep hold of 1.34 for now and there are signs a base is forming

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CAD has pushed 0.21% higher on Friday but it's still a pretty bearish week.
  • The oil price has also suffered and the risk theme has supported the move higher in the pair.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD has pushed higher on Friday as the oil price fell and the risk appetite in stocks dipped. In the last four sessions the price has fallen but the candle yesterday indicated that the move lower could be coming to an end. There was also a support area at 1.3359 where the price bounced on 10th June 2020. This time round the price move higher just above the zone. 

The red trendline on the chart could be key in the future as a break could indicate that a move higher could be on the horizon. Above that, the blue horizontal line at 1.3690 is the main resistance. It is the consolidation high and a break above would be a good sign for the bulls. 

The indicators are also pulling away from the low points. The Relative Strength Index has moved away from the more oversold level but it didn't manage to get under the 30 line. The MACD signal lines are also moving higher and the histogram bars are getting smaller although they are still red. 

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3429
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.341
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3558
Daily SMA50 1.3625
Daily SMA100 1.3842
Daily SMA200 1.3515
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3428
Previous Daily Low 1.3352
Previous Weekly High 1.3646
Previous Weekly Low 1.3502
Previous Monthly High 1.3802
Previous Monthly Low 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3381
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3399
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3365
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.332
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3289
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3441
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3473
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3518

 

 

