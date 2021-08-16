USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls jostle with monthly resistance above 1.2500

  • USD/CAD steps back from intraday high, stays mildly bid.
  • Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond one-month-old rising support line keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Bears have to conquer six-week-old support, a three-week-long horizontal line adds to the upside filters.

USD/CAD bulls take a breather around 1.2535, up 0.18% intraday, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair struggles to overcome a downward sloping trend line from July 19.

It should be noted, however, that the upside RSI line and the pair’s ability to stay beyond an ascending support line from July-end favor the buyers.

Though, a slightly downward sloping trend line from July 23, near 1.2585, adds to the upside filters.

In a case where USD/CAD bulls manage to overcome the 1.2585 hurdle, the 1.2675 and 1.2730 may offer intermediate halts during the quote’s rally targeting July’s peak near 1.2810.

Meanwhile, pullback moves will be considered less important until staying beyond the stated support line, around 1.2510, as well as the 1.2500 round–figure.

During the USD/CAD weakness past 1.2500, horizontal support from early July, near 1.2425-20 and 1.2355 may test the bears ahead of directing them to the last month’s low near 1.2300.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2535
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 1.2512
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.255
Daily SMA50 1.2428
Daily SMA100 1.237
Daily SMA200 1.2565
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2532
Previous Daily Low 1.2502
Previous Weekly High 1.2589
Previous Weekly Low 1.2489
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2499
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2468
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2529
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2546
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2559

 

 

