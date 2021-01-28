USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls in control near term, but case for daily correction can be made

USD/CAD is consolidating in the long-term downtrend.

USD/CAD is on the verge of a correction to the prior daily highs.

The price of USD/CAD has stalled in its upside correction on the long-term charts and bears are lurking below critical weekly resistance.

The following illustrates the prospects of a correction to the latest bullish impulse's highs that would be expected to act as support prior to the next bullish advance from a daily perspective.

Monthly chart

Weekly chart

Daily chart

15-min chart

Meanwhile, from a day trading perspective, the price is testing a key 15-support line that could well hold and subsequently result in the next bullish impulse.